Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) Shares Sold by Verition Fund Management LLC

Verition Fund Management LLC cut its stake in Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK – Get Rating) by 34.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,876 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,487 shares during the quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Overstock.com were worth $224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in shares of Overstock.com by 12,600.0% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 381 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Overstock.com during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Overstock.com during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Overstock.com by 155.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Overstock.com by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. 81.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Overstock.com alerts:

Shares of Overstock.com stock opened at $53.98 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.74 and a 200 day moving average of $70.51. Overstock.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.67 and a 12 month high of $111.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 4.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $612.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $643.99 million. Overstock.com had a return on equity of 26.03% and a net margin of 13.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Overstock.com, Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, President David J. Nielsen sold 7,200 shares of Overstock.com stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.05, for a total value of $360,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Allison H. Abraham sold 3,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.67, for a total value of $148,885.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on OSTK shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Overstock.com from $140.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Guggenheim started coverage on Overstock.com in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $111.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Overstock.com from $150.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Overstock.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.14.

Overstock.com Company Profile (Get Rating)

Overstock.com, Inc operates online shopping commercial site. It also sells these products through www.overstock.com, www.o.com, and www.o.biz. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, tZERO, and MVI. The Retail Segment engages in e-commerce sales through its website. The tZERO Segment focuses on securities transaction through its broker-dealers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OSTK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Overstock.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Overstock.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.