Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) Stock Rating Upgraded by Royal Bank of Canada

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a $50.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $47.00. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 20.74% from the stock’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.
A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $56.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Scotiabank raised shares of Ovintiv from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Ovintiv from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.24.
NYSE:OVV opened at $41.41 on Monday. Ovintiv has a 12 month low of $21.07 and a 12 month high of $43.10. The firm has a market cap of $10.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.24 and a beta of 3.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company’s 50 day moving average is $38.16 and its 200-day moving average is $34.76.
About Ovintiv (Get Rating)
Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ovintiv (OVV)
- Upstart Holdings Stock is Turning Back Up
- Where is the S&P 500 Going From Here?
- PayPal Stock is Ready for Bargain Hunters
- Datadog Stock is a Barking Buy
- 3 Glass Stocks that Could Sharpen Your Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for Ovintiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ovintiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.