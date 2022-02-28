Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) Sets New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after Truist Financial raised their price target on the stock from $53.00 to $58.00. The company traded as high as $43.57 and last traded at $43.47, with a volume of 118660 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $41.41.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $56.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Ovintiv from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Ovintiv from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Ovintiv from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.48.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OVV. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ovintiv in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Ovintiv during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in Ovintiv by 145.5% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in Ovintiv during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Ovintiv in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.16% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $11.25 billion, a PE ratio of -19.15 and a beta of 3.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $38.16 and its 200 day moving average is $34.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This is a boost from Ovintiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio is currently -24.67%.

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

