Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Receives $152.13 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $152.13.

Several analysts have issued reports on PKG shares. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Truist Financial raised shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $143.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $172.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. UBS Group raised shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $127.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $157.00 price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a research report on Friday, November 5th.

In other Packaging Co. of America news, SVP Bruce A. Ridley sold 3,481 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.60, for a total value of $517,276.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,934,846 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,080,331,000 after purchasing an additional 155,646 shares in the last quarter. Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Packaging Co. of America during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,268,000. Comerica Bank grew its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 22,529 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,042,000 after acquiring an additional 2,791 shares in the last quarter. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Packaging Co. of America during the 4th quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 3,047 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PKG opened at $146.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Packaging Co. of America has a 52-week low of $124.78 and a 52-week high of $156.54. The company has a 50 day moving average of $140.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $139.94. The company has a market capitalization of $13.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.91.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.69. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 25.82%. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. Packaging Co. of America’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Packaging Co. of America will post 9.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.30%.

Packaging Co. of America Company Profile

Packaging Corp. of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.

