Pactiv Evergreen (NASDAQ:PTVE) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pactiv Evergreen (NASDAQ:PTVE – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Pactiv Evergreen Inc. provides food packaging solutions. Pactiv Evergreen Inc. is based in IL, United States. “

Get Pactiv Evergreen alerts:

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Pactiv Evergreen from an underperform rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Pactiv Evergreen from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Pactiv Evergreen from a hold rating to a buy rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pactiv Evergreen presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $15.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTVE opened at $10.02 on Thursday. Pactiv Evergreen has a one year low of $9.01 and a one year high of $17.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.53 and a 200-day moving average of $12.47. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 2.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.44.

Pactiv Evergreen (NASDAQ:PTVE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.29. Pactiv Evergreen had a return on equity of 11.91% and a net margin of 4.50%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Pactiv Evergreen will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. Pactiv Evergreen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.25%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Pactiv Evergreen by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,899,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,772,000 after buying an additional 23,204 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Pactiv Evergreen by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 86,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 3,679 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Pactiv Evergreen during the fourth quarter worth about $143,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Pactiv Evergreen by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 24,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 2,861 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Pactiv Evergreen by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 26,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,392 shares during the period. 22.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Pactiv Evergreen (Get Rating)

Pactiv Evergreen Inc manufactures and distributes fresh foodservice and food merchandising products, and fresh beverage cartons in North America. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Food Merchandising, and Beverage Merchandising. The Foodservice segment offers food containers, hot and cold cups, lids, dinnerware, and other products.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pactiv Evergreen (PTVE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Pactiv Evergreen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pactiv Evergreen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.