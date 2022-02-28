Pacton Gold (CVE:PAC) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.36

Pacton Gold Inc. (CVE:PAC – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.36 and last traded at C$0.37, with a volume of 56800 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.38.
The firm has a market capitalization of C$15.08 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.42. The company has a current ratio of 10.90, a quick ratio of 10.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.45.
Pacton Gold Company Profile (CVE:PAC)
Recommended Stories
- Russian Sanctions Roil Markets, Gold Rises
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- Cybersecurity Stocks to Watch as Russia-Ukraine Conflict Escalates
- 3 S&P Outperformers…That Aren’t Oil Companies
- Wolverine Worldwide A Comfortable Fit For The Institutions
Receive News & Ratings for Pacton Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacton Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.