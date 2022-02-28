Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) Shares Bought by Cambridge Trust Co.

Cambridge Trust Co. grew its holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 60,723 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $29,086,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 94,228.6% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,603 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $2,450,000 after purchasing an additional 6,596 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 13,455 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $6,445,000 after buying an additional 678 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG raised its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 93,925 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $44,990,000 after buying an additional 4,070 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 17,084 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $8,183,000 after buying an additional 1,334 shares during the period. Finally, Lyell Wealth Management LP raised its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 26,722 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $12,800,000 after buying an additional 802 shares during the period. 86.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on PANW shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $600.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Argus boosted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $530.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Cowen boosted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $550.00 to $620.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Wedbush boosted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $600.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $615.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $611.34.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $540.72, for a total transaction of $6,488,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 3,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $511.53, for a total value of $1,598,531.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 40,625 shares of company stock valued at $21,518,081. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PANW traded up $11.22 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $580.97. The stock had a trading volume of 23,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,598,943. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $311.56 and a fifty-two week high of $572.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $519.52 and a 200-day moving average of $498.97.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The network technology company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 42.84% and a negative net margin of 9.50%. The business’s revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.42) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

