Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) Price Target Lowered to $145.00 at Stephens

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Stephens from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Stephens currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on PZZA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Papa John’s International from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Papa John’s International from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Papa John’s International from $155.00 to $140.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Papa John’s International in a report on Friday, November 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Papa John’s International from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $140.60.

NASDAQ PZZA opened at $107.13 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $125.36. Papa John’s International has a one year low of $78.41 and a one year high of $140.68. The firm has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -261.29, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.95.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.03. Papa John’s International had a net margin of 5.40% and a negative return on equity of 59.13%. The company had revenue of $528.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $524.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Papa John’s International will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Papa John’s International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -341.46%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of Papa John’s International by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. increased its stake in shares of Papa John’s International by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 8,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management increased its stake in shares of Papa John’s International by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 7,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in shares of Papa John’s International by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Papa John’s International by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 3,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.91% of the company’s stock.

Papa John’s International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations. The Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants segment consists of the operations of all domestic company-owned restaurants and derives its revenues principally from retail sales of pizza and side items, including breadsticks, cheese sticks, chicken poppers and wings, dessert items, and canned or bottled beverages.

