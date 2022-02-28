Park Lawn (TSE:PLC) Price Target Increased to C$45.50 by Analysts at National Bankshares

Park Lawn (TSE:PLC – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at National Bankshares from C$44.50 to C$45.50 in a research report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 29.45% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. CIBC boosted their target price on Park Lawn from C$45.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Park Lawn from C$45.50 to C$46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on Park Lawn from C$46.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Park Lawn has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$45.88.

Get Park Lawn alerts:

Shares of PLC traded up C$0.07 on Monday, hitting C$35.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 61,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,044. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.80. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$38.74. Park Lawn has a fifty-two week low of C$29.08 and a fifty-two week high of C$42.13. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.24.

Park Lawn Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides funeral, cremation, and cemetery services in Canada and the United States. The company owns and operates 123 cemeteries, 40 crematoriums, and 116 funeral homes. It primarily offers cemetery lots, crypts, niches, monuments, caskets, urns, and other merchandise, as well as funeral services and after life celebration services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Park Lawn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park Lawn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.