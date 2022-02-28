Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Buys 260 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,303 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $161,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 0.4% during the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 40,201 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,808,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,176 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 41,253 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,882,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Gilead Sciences by 1.5% during the third quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,710 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $748,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp increased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.1% in the third quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 14,297 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $999,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. 79.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,691 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.89, for a total value of $108,037.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 14,061 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.54, for a total value of $963,740.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of GILD stock traded down $1.90 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $59.22. 203,299 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,778,313. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.07 and a 52-week high of $74.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $74.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $67.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.96.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by ($0.90). The company had revenue of $7.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.64 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 45.27% and a net margin of 22.80%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.61%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Gilead Sciences from $87.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $73.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Argus upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Sunday, October 31st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.44.

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

