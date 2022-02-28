Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Buys 600 Shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October (NYSEARCA:POCT)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October (NYSEARCA:POCT – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,127 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October were worth $238,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of POCT. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October by 37.7% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October by 4.0% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 12,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October by 7.5% in the third quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 949 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October by 4.4% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 38,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October by 16.3% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 1,818 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October stock traded down $0.09 on Monday, hitting $29.59. 51 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,889. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October has a 1 year low of $27.65 and a 1 year high of $30.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.81.

