Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Has $175,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) by 92.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,251 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 40.6% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 110,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,486,000 after buying an additional 32,034 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 102.6% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 18,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,626,000 after purchasing an additional 9,214 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 37,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,217,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 137,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,171,000 after acquiring an additional 15,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC now owns 10,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,514,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter.

VOE traded down $1.98 during trading on Monday, reaching $144.32. 4,584 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 595,013. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $126.00 and a one year high of $154.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $147.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $146.17.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

