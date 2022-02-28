Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Has $222,000 Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 663 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wesbanco Bank Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 11,385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,815,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,333 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,535,000 after acquiring an additional 933 shares during the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its position in Deere & Company by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 30,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608 shares during the last quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. raised its position in Deere & Company by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 13,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,657,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Deere & Company by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 96,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,218,000 after purchasing an additional 9,891 shares during the last quarter. 65.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider John H. Stone sold 10,035 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.82, for a total transaction of $3,500,408.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on DE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Deere & Company from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $455.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $430.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $425.00 to $432.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $425.00 to $475.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $431.19.

Shares of NYSE:DE traded up $10.86 on Monday, reaching $357.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,078,982. Deere & Company has a 52-week low of $320.50 and a 52-week high of $400.34. The company has a market cap of $110.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.23, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $368.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $359.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.25.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.66. Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 33.65%. The business had revenue of $8.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.28 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.87 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 22.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.28%.

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

