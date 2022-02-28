PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) Director Marianne Sullivan Purchases 15,650 Shares

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT – Get Rating) Director Marianne Sullivan acquired 15,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.02 per share, with a total value of $235,063.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

NYSE PMT traded down $0.06 during trading on Monday, hitting $15.60. The stock had a trading volume of 1,078,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 990,285. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.00 and a beta of 1.08. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a one year low of $14.73 and a one year high of $21.53. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.48.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.77). PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust had a return on equity of 2.89% and a net margin of 13.53%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s payout ratio is currently 723.10%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on PMT shares. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jonestrading started coverage on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.50 price objective for the company. BTIG Research raised shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.50 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $19.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.09.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PMT. State Street Corp lifted its stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 2.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,349,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,534,000 after purchasing an additional 86,823 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 1.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 949,023 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,987,000 after acquiring an additional 15,532 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $8,558,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 6.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 845,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,800,000 after acquiring an additional 51,965 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 174.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 527,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,101,000 after acquiring an additional 335,371 shares during the period. 70.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust is a finance company, which invests primarily in residential mortgage loans and mortgage-related assets. It operates through following segments: Correspondent Production, Credit Sensitive Strategies, Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies, and Corporate Activities. The Correspondent Production segment deals with purchasing, pooling, and reselling newly originated prime credit quality mortgage loans either directly or in the form of mortgage-backed securities in capital markets.

