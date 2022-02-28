Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) Shares Sold by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC cut its position in Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN – Get Rating) by 82.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,544 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,259 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Penumbra were worth $1,477,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PEN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Penumbra by 5.7% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 110,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,280,000 after acquiring an additional 5,935 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Penumbra during the second quarter worth approximately $11,182,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Penumbra by 12.3% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 163,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,875,000 after buying an additional 17,960 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Penumbra by 9.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 891,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,226,000 after buying an additional 75,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Penumbra by 2.3% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 172,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,236,000 after buying an additional 3,811 shares in the last quarter. 78.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PEN. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $272.00 price objective on shares of Penumbra in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Penumbra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com cut Penumbra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Penumbra from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Penumbra from $350.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $292.11.

In other Penumbra news, Director Surbhi Sarna sold 94 shares of Penumbra stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.34, for a total transaction of $26,821.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Adam Elsesser sold 14,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.95, for a total transaction of $3,609,775.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,094 shares of company stock worth $8,657,327. Corporate insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PEN stock opened at $222.92 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.53, a current ratio of 5.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business has a 50 day moving average of $238.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $256.65. Penumbra, Inc. has a 52 week low of $193.62 and a 52 week high of $320.00. The company has a market cap of $8.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 244.97 and a beta of 0.34.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $204.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.29 million. Penumbra had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 5.77%. The business’s revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Penumbra, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Penumbra, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of innovative medical devices. It offers neurovascular thrombectomy and embolization and access technologies, neurosurgical tools, Penumbra LANTERN Delivery Microcatheter, and Penumbra Occlusion Device (POD) system. Its target markets include interventional neuroradiologists, neurosurgeons, neurologists, cardiologists, radiologists, and vascular surgeons.

