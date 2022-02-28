Perceptive Advisors LLC Buys 65,000 Shares of CareMax, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMAX)

Perceptive Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of CareMax, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMAX – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,385,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,000 shares during the quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC’s holdings in CareMax were worth $32,699,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in CareMax by 400.0% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in CareMax in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in CareMax by 41.4% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 6,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 1,959 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in CareMax by 444.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 5,498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in CareMax during the 3rd quarter worth $82,000. 78.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMAX traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $6.10. 2,901 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 173,339. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 5.68 and a current ratio of 5.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.74. CareMax, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.29 and a 12 month high of $16.00.

A number of research firms recently commented on CMAX. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of CareMax in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CareMax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.05.

CareMax Medical Group, LLC operates as a health care organization that offers medical services through physicians and health care professionals. The company offers primary care, specialty care, telemedicine, health and wellness, optometry, dental, and transportation services. CareMax Medical Group, LLC was founded in 2011 and is based in Miami, Florida.

