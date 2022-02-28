Perceptive Advisors LLC Has $11.63 Million Stock Position in Zymergen Inc. (NASDAQ:ZY)

Perceptive Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Zymergen Inc. (NASDAQ:ZY – Get Rating) by 45.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 883,332 shares of the company’s stock after selling 750,000 shares during the quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zymergen were worth $11,633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Zymergen in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,069,000. Integral Health Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Zymergen in the third quarter worth about $2,107,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zymergen during the second quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of Zymergen in the second quarter valued at approximately $517,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Zymergen in the third quarter worth approximately $128,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.89% of the company’s stock.
ZY stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $3.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 845,705. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.03. Zymergen Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.39 and a 12 month high of $52.00.
ZY has been the subject of several recent research reports. HSBC raised shares of Zymergen from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.50 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zymergen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, January 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Zymergen from $12.00 to $10.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zymergen has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.11.
About Zymergen (Get Rating)
Zymergen Inc designs, engineers, and optimizes microbes for industrial applications in United States, Asia, and Europe. The company has a platform that treats the genome as a search space, to identify genetic changes that improve the economics for its customers' bio-based products for a range of industries, including chemicals and materials, agriculture, and pharmaceuticals.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Zymergen (ZY)
- Cybersecurity Stocks to Watch as Russia-Ukraine Conflict Escalates
- 3 S&P Outperformers…That Aren’t Oil Companies
- Wolverine Worldwide A Comfortable Fit For The Institutions
- Upstart Holdings Stock is Turning Back Up
- Where is the S&P 500 Going From Here?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zymergen Inc. (NASDAQ:ZY – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Zymergen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zymergen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.