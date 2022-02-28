Perceptive Advisors LLC Invests $63.21 Million in Procept BioRobotics Corp (NASDAQ:PRCT)

Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Procept BioRobotics Corp (NASDAQ:PRCT – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,656,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,214,000. Procept BioRobotics makes up approximately 0.9% of Perceptive Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Procept BioRobotics in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Procept BioRobotics in the third quarter worth about $135,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Procept BioRobotics during the third quarter worth approximately $204,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Procept BioRobotics during the third quarter worth $352,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Procept BioRobotics during the 3rd quarter worth about $382,000. 62.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PRCT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Procept BioRobotics from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Procept BioRobotics from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.83.

PRCT traded up $1.05 during trading on Monday, hitting $25.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 861 shares, compared to its average volume of 194,135. Procept BioRobotics Corp has a twelve month low of $15.38 and a twelve month high of $47.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 23.21 and a current ratio of 23.94. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.74.

PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation is a commercial-stage surgical robotics company. It focused on advancing patient care by developing transformative solutions in urology. The company develops, manufactures and sells the AquaBeam Robotic System, an advanced, image-guided, surgical robotic system for use in minimally-invasive urologic surgery with an initial focus on treating benign prostatic hyperplasia.

