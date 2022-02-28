Perceptive Advisors LLC Sells 46,162 Shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS)

Perceptive Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 615,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,162 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC owned 0.70% of Apellis Pharmaceuticals worth $20,270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of APLS. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 674,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,628,000 after purchasing an additional 10,173 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $656,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 331,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,931,000 after purchasing an additional 67,218 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 418,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,460,000 after purchasing an additional 14,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 168.1% during the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 37,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,371,000 after acquiring an additional 23,533 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.03% of the company’s stock.

APLS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price (down previously from $46.00) on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 29th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, December 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Apellis Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.47.

NASDAQ:APLS traded down $0.41 on Monday, hitting $42.12. 7,147 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 847,321. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $43.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.89. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.50 and a 52 week high of $73.00. The company has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.66 and a beta of 1.62.

In other news, Director Alec Machiels sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.56, for a total value of $50,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Lukas Scheibler sold 1,233 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.47, for a total transaction of $47,433.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,920 shares of company stock worth $1,278,736 over the last three months. Insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which develops novel therapeutic compounds. It develops complement immunotherapies for the treatment of complement-dependent autoimmune and inflammatory diseases through APL-2 product. The company was founded by Candace Rose Depp, Pascal Deschatelets, Cedric Francois, Alec Machiels on September 25, 2009 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

