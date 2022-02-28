Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.87 Per Share

Analysts predict that Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Rating) will post earnings of $0.87 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Perficient’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.85 to $0.89. Perficient posted earnings of $0.75 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 16%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Perficient will report full-year earnings of $4.05 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.90 to $4.27. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $4.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.39 to $4.89. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Perficient.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $214.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.17 million. Perficient had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 6.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.64 EPS.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PRFT. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Perficient from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Barrington Research decreased their price objective on shares of Perficient from $150.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Friday. TheStreet cut shares of Perficient from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Perficient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $136.17.

PRFT traded down $4.33 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $101.03. 6,813 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 210,673. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Perficient has a 12 month low of $54.12 and a 12 month high of $153.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 67.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $109.34 and its 200 day moving average is $119.66.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PRFT. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Perficient in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in Perficient by 1,971.4% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 290 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Perficient during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Perficient by 924.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 543 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Perficient by 890.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 545 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.62% of the company’s stock.

Perficient, Inc engages in the provision of digital consultancy services. Its service categories include strategy and consulting, data and intelligence, platforms and technology, customer experience and digital marketing, innovation, and product development, and optimized global delivery. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in St.

