Performant Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PFMT) Major Shareholder Sells $37,125.00 in Stock

Performant Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PFMT – Get Rating) major shareholder Ecmc Group, Inc. sold 16,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.25, for a total value of $37,125.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Ecmc Group, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 23rd, Ecmc Group, Inc. sold 20,000 shares of Performant Financial stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.32, for a total value of $46,400.00.

Shares of PFMT stock opened at $2.24 on Monday. Performant Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $1.17 and a 1-year high of $5.29. The stock has a market cap of $154.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.00 and a beta of -0.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.35 and a 200-day moving average of $3.17.

PFMT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Performant Financial in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Performant Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Performant Financial by 158.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,210 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 6,263 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Performant Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Performant Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Performant Financial during the second quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Orchard Capital Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Performant Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $79,000. 62.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Performant Financial Company Profile

Performant Financial Corp. engages in the provision of technology-enabled audit, recovery, customer care, and related analytics services. Its services help identify improper payments, and in some markets, restructure and recover delinquent or defaulted assets and improper payments for both government and private clients.

