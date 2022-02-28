Personal CFO Solutions LLC Acquires 31,436 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDU)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDU – Get Rating) by 33.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 124,890 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,436 shares during the period. Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF comprises about 1.3% of Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF were worth $6,481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Nwam LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $201,000.

FIDU stock opened at $51.93 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $53.76 and a 200 day moving average of $54.47. Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF has a 52 week low of $47.85 and a 52 week high of $57.77.

