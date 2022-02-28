Personal CFO Solutions LLC Has $1.60 Million Stock Position in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Rating) by 17.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,108 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,689 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. GWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 46,363 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,691,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $374,000. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 309.0% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 89,979 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,986,000 after purchasing an additional 67,979 shares in the last quarter. Williams Financial LLC increased its holdings in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 32.2% in the 3rd quarter. Williams Financial LLC now owns 13,510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,950,000 after purchasing an additional 3,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 71.9% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 36,071 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,206,000 after purchasing an additional 15,086 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of TLT opened at $136.87 on Monday. iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $133.19 and a 12-month high of $155.12. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $142.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $145.77.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were issued a $0.198 dividend. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 1st. This is a boost from iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

