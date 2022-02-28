Personal CFO Solutions LLC Has $2.09 Million Stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,045 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 126 shares during the quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $2,093,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PYPL. Man Group plc raised its position in PayPal by 154.5% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 375,716 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $97,764,000 after purchasing an additional 228,090 shares during the last quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC raised its position in PayPal by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 28,320 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,369,000 after purchasing an additional 2,613 shares during the last quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC raised its position in PayPal by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 28,385 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its position in PayPal by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 17,889 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DT Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in PayPal in the 3rd quarter valued at $804,000. 78.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PayPal stock opened at $110.94 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $156.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $212.47. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $94.50 and a 1 year high of $310.16. The company has a market capitalization of $129.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.06. PayPal had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 20.09%. The business had revenue of $6.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other PayPal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.81, for a total transaction of $1,888,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peggy Alford sold 4,245 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.34, for a total value of $527,823.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 27,664 shares of company stock worth $3,464,226 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

PYPL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. DZ Bank downgraded PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Mizuho dropped their target price on PayPal from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on PayPal from $329.00 to $268.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. UBS Group dropped their target price on PayPal from $263.00 to $218.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their target price on PayPal from $260.00 to $198.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, PayPal has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.84.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

