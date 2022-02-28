Personal CFO Solutions LLC Purchases 3,263 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 25,958 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,263 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Intel in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Intel in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC increased its stake in Intel by 200.0% in the third quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 600 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Intel in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its stake in Intel by 22.8% in the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,076 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 61.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intel alerts:

In other Intel news, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 3,863 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.81, for a total value of $188,553.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 1,417 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.69, for a total transaction of $70,410.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC opened at $47.71 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $194.28 billion, a PE ratio of 9.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.58 and its 200-day moving average is $51.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.10. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $43.63 and a 52 week high of $68.49.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $19.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.36 billion. Intel had a net margin of 25.14% and a return on equity of 25.52%. Intel’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th will be issued a $0.365 dividend. This is a positive change from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 4th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. Intel’s payout ratio is presently 30.04%.

Several brokerages have commented on INTC. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Intel from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $55.00 target price on Intel in a report on Friday, February 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $44.00 target price on Intel in a report on Monday, February 14th. Tigress Financial increased their target price on Intel from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $40.00 target price on Intel in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.10.

About Intel (Get Rating)

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.