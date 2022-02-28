PhenixFIN (NYSE:PFX) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PhenixFIN (NYSE:PFX – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $46.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “PhenixFIN Corporation is an internally managed, closed-end, business development company. It is focused on current income generation coupled with capital appreciation with a focus on net asset value. PhenixFIN Corporation, formerly known as Medley Capital Corporation, is based in New York. “

Shares of PFX stock opened at $41.50 on Thursday. PhenixFIN has a 1 year low of $29.06 and a 1 year high of $44.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $40.67. The company has a market capitalization of $103.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.46, a P/E/G ratio of 67.50 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 23.47 and a quick ratio of 23.47.

PhenixFIN (NYSE:PFX – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $1.95. PhenixFIN had a net margin of 3.96% and a return on equity of 12.44%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PhenixFIN will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other PhenixFIN news, Chairman David A. Lorber purchased 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $43.00 per share, with a total value of $1,290,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders acquired a total of 30,900 shares of company stock worth $1,326,095 in the last three months. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of PhenixFIN in the 4th quarter worth about $7,222,000. 22NW LP bought a new stake in shares of PhenixFIN in the 2nd quarter worth about $4,810,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of PhenixFIN by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 71,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,053,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its position in PhenixFIN by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 24,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after buying an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in PhenixFIN during the 2nd quarter worth about $952,000. 20.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PhenixFIN (Get Rating)

Medley Capital Corporation is a non-diversified closed-end management investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to generate current income and capital appreciation by lending directly to privately-held middle market companies, primarily through directly originated transactions to help these companies expand their business, refinance and make acquisitions.

