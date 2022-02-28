Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Sold by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. decreased its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,300,963 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,841 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $407,688,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International in the third quarter valued at $26,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Capitolis Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 87.3% in the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 92.5% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $125.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday. StockNews.com raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.86.

In related news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 29,941 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.49, for a total value of $3,248,299.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of PM traded down $4.46 on Monday, hitting $100.78. 121,701 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,633,981. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.81. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.30 and a 1 year high of $112.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $101.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.49.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.02. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.08% and a negative return on equity of 106.51%. The company had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. Philip Morris International’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 22nd. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 85.76%.

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

