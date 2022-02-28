Pinkcoin (PINK) Reaches Market Capitalization of $882,009.78

Pinkcoin (CURRENCY:PINK) traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 28th. One Pinkcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges. Pinkcoin has a total market capitalization of $882,009.78 and $143.00 worth of Pinkcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Pinkcoin has traded 28.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Pinkcoin alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $100.23 or 0.00232159 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00012658 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00003636 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000706 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.24 or 0.00023723 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001925 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000014 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000035 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 31.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Pinkcoin Profile

Pinkcoin (CRYPTO:PINK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 2nd, 2014. Pinkcoin’s total supply is 460,128,733 coins and its circulating supply is 434,868,297 coins. The official message board for Pinkcoin is slack.with.pink . The official website for Pinkcoin is getstarted.with.pink . The Reddit community for Pinkcoin is /r/pinkcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pinkcoin’s official Twitter account is @Pinkcoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PinkCoin (PC) is an X11 coin with a seven day PoW period before switching to being a pure PoS coin with a 1% annual interest rate. There is a hard cap of 380 million coins to be produced and a block time of 30 seconds. There was no premine. “

Buying and Selling Pinkcoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pinkcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pinkcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pinkcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Pinkcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pinkcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.