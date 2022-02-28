Piper Sandler Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for 1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM)

1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of 1Life Healthcare in a report issued on Thursday, February 24th. Piper Sandler analyst S. Wieland now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.48) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.42). Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for 1Life Healthcare’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.49) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.44) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.77) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.26) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($1.34) EPS.

Get 1Life Healthcare alerts:

1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.01). 1Life Healthcare had a negative net margin of 32.50% and a negative return on equity of 20.34%. The firm had revenue of $230.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $218.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share. 1Life Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 89.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $41.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on 1Life Healthcare from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. dropped their price target on 1Life Healthcare from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on 1Life Healthcare from $24.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded 1Life Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.69.

Shares of 1Life Healthcare stock opened at $10.68 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.92 and a 200-day moving average of $18.32. The stock has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of -9.21 and a beta of 1.47. 1Life Healthcare has a 52-week low of $7.64 and a 52-week high of $51.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a current ratio of 3.58.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oak Management Corp increased its position in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Oak Management Corp now owns 5,872,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,927,000 after purchasing an additional 11,745,838 shares during the last quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of 1Life Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth $168,085,000. Sheares Healthcare Group Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in 1Life Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth about $145,839,000. Addition Three General Partner L.P. bought a new position in 1Life Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth about $125,692,000. Finally, Cadian Capital Management LP boosted its stake in 1Life Healthcare by 89.9% in the 4th quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 6,798,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,455,000 after purchasing an additional 3,218,531 shares during the period. 71.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About 1Life Healthcare (Get Rating)

1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform under the One Medical brand. The company has developed a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as employer sponsorship. Its membership model includes seamless access to digital health services paired with inviting in-office care routinely covered under health insurance programs.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for 1Life Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1Life Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.