Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) Increases Dividend to $0.60 Per Share

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.60 per share on Friday, March 11th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 1st. This is a boost from Piper Sandler Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55.

Piper Sandler Companies has a dividend payout ratio of 14.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Piper Sandler Companies to earn $14.00 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.1%.

PIPR stock opened at $148.70 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $161.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $159.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.93 and a beta of 1.38. Piper Sandler Companies has a 12-month low of $104.32 and a 12-month high of $193.60.

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $7.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.23 by $2.61. Piper Sandler Companies had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 32.32%. The business had revenue of $648.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $492.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 60.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Piper Sandler Companies will post 19.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PIPR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Piper Sandler Companies in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $215.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of Piper Sandler Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Northland Securities decreased their target price on shares of Piper Sandler Companies from $185.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Piper Sandler Companies from $183.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Piper Sandler Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $166.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Piper Sandler Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.60.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 42.6% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 80,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,353,000 after buying an additional 24,026 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Piper Sandler Companies by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 75,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,490,000 after acquiring an additional 3,681 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 60,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,341,000 after buying an additional 8,046 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Piper Sandler Companies by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 43,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,720,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Piper Sandler Companies by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 24,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,425,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.29% of the company’s stock.

Piper Sandler Companies Company Profile

Piper Sandler Cos. engages in the provision of investment banking and institutional securities services. It offers financial advisory services, equity and debt capital markets products, public finance services, equity research and institutional brokerage, fixed income services, and private equity strategies.

