Piper Sandler Cuts Riskified (NYSE:RSKD) Price Target to $10.00

Riskified (NYSE:RSKD – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Piper Sandler from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Riskified from $18.00 to $10.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Riskified from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Riskified from $34.00 to $22.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Riskified from $23.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Riskified in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They issued a sell rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Riskified has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.14.

NYSE:RSKD opened at $7.17 on Thursday. Riskified has a one year low of $5.48 and a one year high of $40.48. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.81.

Riskified (NYSE:RSKD – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $69.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.32 million. Riskified had a negative return on equity of 106.42% and a negative net margin of 66.74%. Riskified’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Riskified will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in Riskified during the third quarter worth $291,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Riskified in the third quarter valued at about $142,253,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Riskified in the third quarter valued at about $309,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in Riskified during the third quarter worth about $635,000. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS bought a new position in Riskified during the third quarter worth about $19,933,000. 21.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Riskified Ltd. provides fraud management platform enabling frictionless eCommerce. The company’s platform identifies the individual behind each online interaction, helping merchants Riskified’s customers eliminate risk and uncertainty from their business. Riskified Ltd. is based in NEW YORK.

