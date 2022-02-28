Piper Sandler Cuts Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) Price Target to $38.00

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Piper Sandler from $48.00 to $38.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Argus cut their price objective on shares of Silk Road Medical from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Citigroup upgraded shares of Silk Road Medical from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Silk Road Medical from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, February 19th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Silk Road Medical from $75.00 to $66.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $47.60.

NASDAQ:SILK opened at $35.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.56 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 7.38, a quick ratio of 6.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company’s 50-day moving average is $35.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.08. Silk Road Medical has a 12-month low of $27.21 and a 12-month high of $67.49.

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $28.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.91 million. Silk Road Medical had a negative net margin of 54.99% and a negative return on equity of 52.81%. Silk Road Medical’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.49) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Silk Road Medical will post -1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Silk Road Medical news, CEO Erica J. Rogers sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.88, for a total value of $418,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Erica J. Rogers acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $41.30 per share, with a total value of $103,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SILK. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Silk Road Medical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Silk Road Medical during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Silk Road Medical during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Silk Road Medical during the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Silk Road Medical during the third quarter worth approximately $69,000.

Silk Road Medical, Inc develops and manufactures medical devices to treat neurovascular diseases. Its products include ENROUTE transcarotid neuroprotection system, ENROUTE transcarotid stent system, and ENROUTE transcarotid peripheral access kit. The company was founded by Tony M. Chou and Michi Garrison on March 21, 2007 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

