Piper Sandler Trims Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) Target Price to $2,440.00

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Piper Sandler from $2,470.00 to $2,440.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on BKNG. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,900.00 to $2,750.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,700.00 to $2,650.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,290.00 to $2,171.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,850.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,700.00 to $2,950.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Booking has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $2,725.19.

Get Booking alerts:

BKNG stock opened at $2,281.46 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2,446.87 and its 200-day moving average is $2,377.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The company has a market cap of $93.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.19. Booking has a twelve month low of $2,053.57 and a twelve month high of $2,715.66.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $15.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $13.68 by $2.15. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 35.57% and a net margin of 10.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 140.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.57) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Booking will post 99.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,120.03, for a total transaction of $1,590,022.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,156.15, for a total transaction of $394,575.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,866 shares of company stock valued at $4,235,026 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BKNG. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Booking during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in Booking in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in Booking by 116.7% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 13 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Booking in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Booking in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 89.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Booking (Get Rating)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.