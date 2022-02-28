Polaris (NYSE:PII) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $10.10-10.40 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $10.20. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.2-9.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.29 billion.
Several research firms recently issued reports on PII. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Polaris from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Polaris from $132.00 to $117.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Polaris from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Polaris from $148.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Polaris from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Polaris presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $139.93.
Shares of PII traded up $1.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $119.73. 787,618 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 788,598. Polaris has a one year low of $100.52 and a one year high of $147.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $114.52 and a 200 day moving average of $118.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.21 and a beta of 1.78.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This is a boost from Polaris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.02%.
In other Polaris news, SVP Dougherty Lucy Clark sold 4,257 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $532,125.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PII. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Polaris by 64.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 553,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,822,000 after purchasing an additional 216,942 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Polaris in the fourth quarter worth $7,332,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Polaris in the fourth quarter worth $3,632,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Polaris by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,790,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,522,000 after acquiring an additional 30,039 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Polaris by 18,907.0% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 19,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,089,000 after acquiring an additional 18,907 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.52% of the company’s stock.
Polaris Company Profile (Get Rating)
Polaris Inc engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing power sports vehicles. It operates through the following segments Off-Road,On-Road, ORV, Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company was founded by Allen Hetteen, Edgar E. Hetteen, and David Johnson in 1954 and is headquartered in Medina, MN.
