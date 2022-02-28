PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.14 EPS

PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The business services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. PRA Group had a net margin of 16.06% and a return on equity of 12.58%. The company had revenue of $256.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRAA traded down $1.43 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $44.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 235,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 207,868. PRA Group has a 52 week low of $34.83 and a 52 week high of $51.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $47.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.42.

Separately, JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of PRA Group from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th.

In other news, Chairman Steven D. Fredrickson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.96, for a total value of $489,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Steven C. Roberts sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total transaction of $97,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 44,061 shares of company stock valued at $2,150,916. Company insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its stake in shares of PRA Group by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 5,828 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of PRA Group by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,561 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $573,000 after acquiring an additional 1,584 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in PRA Group by 84.2% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 14,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $703,000 after purchasing an additional 6,400 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in PRA Group by 35.6% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 22,877 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $964,000 after purchasing an additional 6,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its position in PRA Group by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 44,297 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,225,000 after purchasing an additional 6,608 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.89% of the company’s stock.

PRA Group, Inc engages in the purchase, collection and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans. The firm purchase portfolios of nonperforming loans at a discount in two broad categories: Core and Insolvency. It also provides fee-based services on class action claims recoveries and by servicing consumer bankruptcy accounts in the United States.

