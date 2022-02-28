Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $258.12 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS – Get Rating) (TSE:PD) to announce sales of $258.12 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Precision Drilling’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $253.59 million and the highest estimate coming in at $261.49 million. Precision Drilling posted sales of $186.74 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 38.2%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Precision Drilling will report full-year sales of $1.04 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $989.87 million to $1.09 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.08 billion to $1.24 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Precision Drilling.

Get Precision Drilling alerts:

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS – Get Rating) (TSE:PD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The oil and gas company reported ($2.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.80) by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $295.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.08 million. Precision Drilling had a negative return on equity of 14.34% and a negative net margin of 21.12%. The business’s revenue was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($2.10) EPS.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Precision Drilling from $57.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Precision Drilling from C$71.00 to C$81.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. TheStreet upgraded Precision Drilling from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Precision Drilling from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Precision Drilling from C$75.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.73.

NYSE PDS opened at $53.18 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $43.56. The stock has a market cap of $707.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.77 and a beta of 2.99. Precision Drilling has a fifty-two week low of $19.65 and a fifty-two week high of $59.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Precision Drilling by 88.7% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 619 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Precision Drilling during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Verdad Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Precision Drilling during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Precision Drilling during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Precision Drilling by 1,144.0% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,732 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 3,432 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.15% of the company’s stock.

About Precision Drilling (Get Rating)

Precision Drilling Corp. engages in the provision od onshore drilling, completion, and production services to the oil and natural gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Contract Drilling Services; and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment includes drilling rigs, directional drilling, procurement and distribution of oilfield supplies, and the manufacture, sale, and repair of drilling equipment.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Precision Drilling (PDS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Precision Drilling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Precision Drilling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.