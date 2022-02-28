Pro-Dex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDEX) Stock Position Raised by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Pro-Dex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDEX – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 49,114 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 4,752 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Pro-Dex were worth $1,261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PDEX. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Pro-Dex by 149.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,622 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,572 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Pro-Dex by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,283 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Pro-Dex during the 2nd quarter worth about $354,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Pro-Dex by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 33,448 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 4,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pro-Dex by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 48,505 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,258,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. 17.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Pro-Dex in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PDEX opened at $17.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 4.19. The firm has a market cap of $61.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.74 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.40. Pro-Dex, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.48 and a 52 week high of $38.45.

Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.03). Pro-Dex had a net margin of 10.77% and a return on equity of 20.30%.

About Pro-Dex (Get Rating)

Pro-Dex, Inc engages in the design, development and manufacture of rotary drive surgical and dental instruments. The firm specializes in medical device and services, industrial and scientific, dental and component, repairs and other. Its products include finished medical devices, micro air-motors, dental products, plastic injection molding and torque wrenches.

