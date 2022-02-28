Procore Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCOR) CFO Paul Lyandres Sells 5,187 Shares

Procore Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCOR – Get Rating) CFO Paul Lyandres sold 5,187 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.38, for a total transaction of $318,378.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Shares of PCOR opened at $65.47 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $69.21 and a 200-day moving average of $82.68. Procore Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $56.00 and a one year high of $108.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.74 and a quick ratio of 3.74.
Procore Technologies (NASDAQ:PCOR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15). Procore Technologies had a negative net margin of 50.62% and a negative return on equity of 51.13%. The company had revenue of $146.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.21 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Procore Technologies, Inc. will post -1.89 EPS for the current year.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Procore Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Procore Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. First Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Procore Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Procore Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Procore Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $74,000. 76.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Procore Technologies (Get Rating)
Procore Technologies, Inc provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products. The company enables stakeholders in the construction industry, such as owners, general contractors, specialty contractors, architects, and engineers, to collaborate on construction projects.
