Progenity (NASDAQ:PROG) Price Target Cut to $42.00

Progenity (NASDAQ:PROG – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Raymond James from $55.00 to $42.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on PROG. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Progenity from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Stephens downgraded Progenity from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $9.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:PROG opened at $1.35 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $221.06 million, a P/E ratio of -0.36 and a beta of -0.04. Progenity has a 52 week low of $0.66 and a 52 week high of $6.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.07.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Progenity during the second quarter worth about $36,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Progenity during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Progenity during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Shay Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Progenity during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Progenity during the second quarter worth about $53,000. Institutional investors own 77.74% of the company’s stock.

Progenity Company Profile (Get Rating)

Progenity, Inc, a biotechnology company, provides develops and commercializes molecular testing products in the United States. It offers Innatal, a noninvasive prenatal screening test offered to women early in pregnancy to screen for chromosome abnormalities, such as down syndrome, trisomy 18, trisomy 13, and sex chromosome disorders through the analysis of cell-free DNA; Preparent that screens for carrier status of hereditary diseases prior to or early in pregnancy; and Riscover, a hereditary cancer screen that analyzes 31 genes associated with inherited risk of 12 types of cancers, including the BRCA1/2 genes for hereditary breast, ovarian, colorectal, endometrial, pancreatic, and other cancer syndromes, as well as for the five genes associated with Lynch syndrome.

