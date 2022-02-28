Q1 2022 Earnings Estimate for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Issued By Oppenheimer (NASDAQ:BCRX)

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Rating) – Oppenheimer dropped their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 23rd. Oppenheimer analyst J. Kim now anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($0.39) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.28). Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.34) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.87) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.13) EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on BCRX. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Barclays raised their price objective on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “in-line” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.45.

Shares of BCRX stock opened at $17.06 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.56 and a beta of 2.36. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.48. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $9.23 and a fifty-two week high of $19.99.

In other BioCryst Pharmaceuticals news, insider Yarlagadda S. Babu sold 30,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.20, for a total value of $367,220.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director George B. Abercrombie sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total value of $92,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 219,100 shares of company stock worth $3,227,080. 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BCRX. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 42,150.4% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 5,055,264 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $70,015,000 after purchasing an additional 5,043,299 shares during the last quarter. RP Management LLC purchased a new position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $43,000,000. Sofinnova Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $20,920,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C raised its stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 618.6% in the fourth quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 1,686,140 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $23,353,000 after buying an additional 1,451,497 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $19,904,000. 57.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a commercial-stage biotechnology company that discovers novel, oral, and small-molecule medicines. The firm focuses on the treatment of rare diseases in which unmet medical needs exist and an enzyme in the biological pathway of the disease. Its programs include BCX9930, an oral Factor D inhibitor for the treatment of complement-mediated diseases, BCX9250, an ALK-2 inhibitor for the treatment of fibrodysplasia ossificans progressiva, and galidesivir, a potential treatment for marburg virus disease and yellow fever.

