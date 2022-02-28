Q1 2022 Earnings Estimate for Skillz Inc. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:SKLZ)

Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Skillz in a report issued on Thursday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Uerkwitz expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.19) for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Skillz’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.77) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.58) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.41) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.25) EPS.

Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.11). Skillz had a negative return on equity of 36.94% and a negative net margin of 36.84%. The business had revenue of $108.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.13) earnings per share. Skillz’s revenue was up 60.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on SKLZ. Citigroup assumed coverage on Skillz in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Skillz from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Wedbush dropped their price target on Skillz from $25.00 to $7.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Skillz from $12.00 to $2.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Skillz from $16.00 to $3.50 in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.00.

Shares of SKLZ stock opened at $3.07 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of -9.03 and a beta of 0.83. Skillz has a 1-year low of $2.16 and a 1-year high of $36.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.46 and a 200 day moving average of $8.68.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SKLZ. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of Skillz by 125.9% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 14,055,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,023,000 after purchasing an additional 7,832,795 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Skillz by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 24,089,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,225,000 after buying an additional 5,253,320 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Skillz by 3,092.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,003,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,961,000 after buying an additional 3,878,352 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Skillz by 105.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 71,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,556,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Skillz by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,531,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,769,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362,937 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.29% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Christopher S. Gaffney sold 250,000 shares of Skillz stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.57, for a total transaction of $2,142,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 27.33% of the company’s stock.

Skillz Inc operates a mobile games platform that connects players worldwide. Its platform hosts casual esports tournaments. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

