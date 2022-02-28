Q1 2022 Earnings Forecast for Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) Issued By William Blair

Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN – Get Rating) – Analysts at William Blair cut their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Penumbra in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 23rd. William Blair analyst M. Kaczor now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.23. William Blair also issued estimates for Penumbra’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.23 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.92 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.23 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.77 EPS.

Get Penumbra alerts:

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Penumbra from $300.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Penumbra from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $272.00 target price on shares of Penumbra in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Penumbra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Penumbra from $350.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $292.11.

Shares of PEN stock opened at $222.92 on Monday. Penumbra has a 1 year low of $193.62 and a 1 year high of $320.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $238.65 and its 200-day moving average is $256.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 244.97 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 5.76, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $204.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.29 million. Penumbra had a return on equity of 5.77% and a net margin of 4.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS.

In related news, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.97, for a total value of $432,197.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam Elsesser sold 14,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.95, for a total value of $3,609,775.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,094 shares of company stock worth $8,657,327. Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEN. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Penumbra by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,356,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $964,309,000 after buying an additional 136,248 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Penumbra by 61.5% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,101,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,498,000 after purchasing an additional 419,632 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Penumbra by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 925,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,977,000 after purchasing an additional 24,447 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Penumbra by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 470,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,265,000 after purchasing an additional 34,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Penumbra by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 428,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,110,000 after purchasing an additional 18,075 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.90% of the company’s stock.

About Penumbra (Get Rating)

Penumbra, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of innovative medical devices. It offers neurovascular thrombectomy and embolization and access technologies, neurosurgical tools, Penumbra LANTERN Delivery Microcatheter, and Penumbra Occlusion Device (POD) system. Its target markets include interventional neuroradiologists, neurosurgeons, neurologists, cardiologists, radiologists, and vascular surgeons.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Penumbra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penumbra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.