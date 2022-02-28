Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Taboola.com, Ltd. Reduced by Analyst (NASDAQ:TBLA)

Taboola.com, Ltd. (NASDAQ:TBLA – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer lowered their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Taboola.com in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, February 24th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Helfstein now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.04) for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.02). Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Taboola.com’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.08 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.30 EPS.

TBLA has been the subject of several other research reports. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Taboola.com in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on shares of Taboola.com from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Taboola.com from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Taboola.com from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Taboola.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.86.

TBLA stock opened at $6.65 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. Taboola.com has a 1-year low of $5.34 and a 1-year high of $11.44. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.81.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in Taboola.com in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. DGS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Taboola.com in the fourth quarter worth about $83,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Taboola.com in the fourth quarter worth about $95,000. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in Taboola.com in the fourth quarter worth about $102,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Taboola.com in the fourth quarter worth about $105,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.88% of the company’s stock.

Taboola.com, Ltd. operates a content discovery and native advertising platform for people, advertisers, and digital properties. It offers Taboola, a platform that helps people to find relevant content online, matching them with news stories, articles, blogs, videos, apps, products, and other content they want to explore; helps advertisers promote their brand to their audience; and provides new engagement and monetization opportunities to publishers, mobile carriers, and other digital properties.

