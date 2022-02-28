Q3 2022 Earnings Estimate for TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) Issued By Capital One Financial

TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI – Get Rating) – Capital One Financial lifted their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for TechnipFMC in a report issued on Thursday, February 24th. Capital One Financial analyst L. Lemoine now anticipates that the oil and gas company will post earnings per share of $0.09 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.08. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for TechnipFMC’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.08 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.18 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.51 EPS.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.11). TechnipFMC had a net margin of 0.21% and a negative return on equity of 3.40%. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

FTI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Evercore ISI began coverage on TechnipFMC in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded TechnipFMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Societe Generale downgraded TechnipFMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.57 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.37.

NYSE:FTI opened at $6.80 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.55. The stock has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 340.00 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. TechnipFMC has a 52-week low of $5.55 and a 52-week high of $10.70.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FTI. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of TechnipFMC in the third quarter worth $53,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of TechnipFMC in the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TechnipFMC in the fourth quarter worth $61,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TechnipFMC in the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of TechnipFMC in the fourth quarter worth $64,000. 88.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TechnipFMC Plc is an energy service company, which engages in the provision of solutions for the production and transformation of hydrocarbons. It operates through the following segments: Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment engages in designing, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication and installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

