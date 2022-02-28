Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Switch, Inc. Reduced by Analyst (NYSE:SWCH)

Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH – Get Rating) – Truist Financial reduced their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Switch in a research note issued on Thursday, February 24th. Truist Financial analyst G. Miller now expects that the company will earn $0.04 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.05. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Switch’s FY2022 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.05 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.07 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on SWCH. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Switch from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Switch from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Switch in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Barclays increased their price objective on Switch from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Switch from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.18.

Shares of SWCH stock opened at $26.06 on Monday. Switch has a 12 month low of $13.38 and a 12 month high of $29.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 153.29 and a beta of 0.68.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). Switch had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 3.90%. The company had revenue of $161.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a $0.052 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. Switch’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 123.53%.

In other Switch news, Director Thomas A. Thomas sold 40,000 shares of Switch stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total transaction of $1,010,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Teresa A. Borden sold 25,000 shares of Switch stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.38, for a total value of $659,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 180,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,745,400. 29.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SWCH. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of Switch by 30.7% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 64,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after buying an additional 15,094 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Switch by 164.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,060,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,384,000 after buying an additional 658,801 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Switch by 49.5% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,285,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,626,000 after buying an additional 425,635 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Switch by 1,146.2% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 654,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,806,000 after buying an additional 601,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reinhart Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Switch in the third quarter valued at $19,364,000. 49.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Switch, Inc (Nevada) engages in the provision of technology infrastructure. It specializes in the development of digital platforms for digital media companies, cloud and managed service providers, financial institutions, and telecommunications providers. The firm’s products include Switch CONNECT and Switch SAFE.

