Q4 2022 EPS Estimates for Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) Lifted by Jefferies Financial Group

Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Planet Fitness in a research note issued on Thursday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Konik now forecasts that the company will earn $0.52 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.49. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Planet Fitness’ FY2023 earnings at $2.15 EPS.

Get Planet Fitness alerts:

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26. The company had revenue of $183.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.03 million. Planet Fitness had a negative return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 8.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on PLNT. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Planet Fitness from $80.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Planet Fitness from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Planet Fitness from $88.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Planet Fitness from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Planet Fitness from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.91.

Planet Fitness stock opened at $86.02 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $89.18 and its 200 day moving average is $84.36. The firm has a market cap of $7.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 153.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.21. Planet Fitness has a one year low of $67.89 and a one year high of $99.60.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLNT. JustInvest LLC grew its holdings in Planet Fitness by 452.1% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 17,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,554,000 after buying an additional 14,046 shares in the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. grew its holdings in Planet Fitness by 5,532.2% during the fourth quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 197,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,912,000 after buying an additional 194,236 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Planet Fitness during the fourth quarter worth $223,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Planet Fitness by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 686,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,212,000 after buying an additional 131,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in Planet Fitness by 111.3% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 217,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,679,000 after buying an additional 114,433 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.38% of the company’s stock.

About Planet Fitness (Get Rating)

Planet Fitness, Inc engages in the operation and franchising of fitness centers. It operates through the following segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment includes operations related to the company’s franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Planet Fitness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Planet Fitness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.