Q4 2022 EPS Estimates for Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) Lifted by Jefferies Financial Group

Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Planet Fitness in a research note issued on Thursday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Konik now forecasts that the company will earn $0.52 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.49. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Planet Fitness’ FY2023 earnings at $2.15 EPS.
Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26. The company had revenue of $183.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.03 million. Planet Fitness had a negative return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 8.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share.
Planet Fitness stock opened at $86.02 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $89.18 and its 200 day moving average is $84.36. The firm has a market cap of $7.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 153.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.21. Planet Fitness has a one year low of $67.89 and a one year high of $99.60.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLNT. JustInvest LLC grew its holdings in Planet Fitness by 452.1% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 17,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,554,000 after buying an additional 14,046 shares in the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. grew its holdings in Planet Fitness by 5,532.2% during the fourth quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 197,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,912,000 after buying an additional 194,236 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Planet Fitness during the fourth quarter worth $223,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Planet Fitness by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 686,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,212,000 after buying an additional 131,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in Planet Fitness by 111.3% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 217,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,679,000 after buying an additional 114,433 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.38% of the company’s stock.
About Planet Fitness (Get Rating)
Planet Fitness, Inc engages in the operation and franchising of fitness centers. It operates through the following segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment includes operations related to the company’s franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Planet Fitness (PLNT)
- Where is the S&P 500 Going From Here?
- PayPal Stock is Ready for Bargain Hunters
- Datadog Stock is a Barking Buy
- 3 Glass Stocks that Could Sharpen Your Portfolio
- The Top 3 Stocks to Buy in March
Receive News & Ratings for Planet Fitness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Planet Fitness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.