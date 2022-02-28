Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) Shares Purchased by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) by 30.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,532 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,914 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Quanta Services were worth $1,426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 32.8% during the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 364 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 78.2% during the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 221 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Quanta Services by 4.5% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,463 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its position in Quanta Services by 2.2% in the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 4,956 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of The West lifted its position in Quanta Services by 0.9% in the third quarter. Bank of The West now owns 13,119 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,493,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PWR opened at $108.21 on Monday. Quanta Services, Inc. has a one year low of $78.79 and a one year high of $124.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 2.41. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 1.14.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The construction company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.25. Quanta Services had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The business had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. This is a positive change from Quanta Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 3rd. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is 7.35%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PWR shares. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $107.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Quanta Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $143.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Quanta Services currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.73.

Quanta Services, Inc engages in the provision of specialty contracting services, offering infrastructure solutions to the electric power, oil and gas, and communication industries. The firm operates through the Electric Power Infrastructure Services, and Underground Utility and Infrastructure Solutions segment.

