QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS) Position Cut by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC trimmed its stake in QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,939,807 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,480 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in QuantumScape were worth $47,603,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in QuantumScape in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in QuantumScape in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in QuantumScape in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in shares of QuantumScape by 104.9% during the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of QuantumScape during the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors own 21.72% of the company’s stock.

Get QuantumScape alerts:

NYSE:QS opened at $15.35 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.33. The firm has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.37 and a beta of 10.22. QuantumScape Co. has a 52-week low of $13.21 and a 52-week high of $65.42. The company has a quick ratio of 42.79, a current ratio of 42.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.05). During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.15) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that QuantumScape Co. will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Mohit Singh sold 376,717 shares of QuantumScape stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.18, for a total value of $10,992,602.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michael O. Mccarthy III sold 30,792 shares of QuantumScape stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.26, for a total value of $808,597.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,707,728 shares of company stock worth $38,523,713 in the last three months. 16.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on QS shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of QuantumScape in a research note on Friday, January 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of QuantumScape from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of QuantumScape from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of QuantumScape from $40.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, QuantumScape has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.83.

About QuantumScape (Get Rating)

QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, engages in the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for QuantumScape Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuantumScape and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.