Quartix Technologies (LON:QTX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Quartix Technologies (LON:QTX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Shore Capital in a report released on Monday, Digital Look reports.
LON QTX opened at GBX 385 ($5.24) on Monday. Quartix Technologies has a 12 month low of GBX 330 ($4.49) and a 12 month high of GBX 580 ($7.89). The stock has a market cap of £186.26 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 386.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 423.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.38.
About Quartix Technologies (Get Rating)
