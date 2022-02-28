Quartix Technologies (LON:QTX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Quartix Technologies (LON:QTX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Shore Capital in a report released on Monday, Digital Look reports.

LON QTX opened at GBX 385 ($5.24) on Monday. Quartix Technologies has a 12 month low of GBX 330 ($4.49) and a 12 month high of GBX 580 ($7.89). The stock has a market cap of £186.26 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 386.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 423.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.38.

About Quartix Technologies (Get Rating)

Quartix Holdings plc engages in the design, development, marketing, and delivery of vehicle telematics services in the United Kingdom, France, the United States, and the European Territories. The company operates in two segment, Total Fleet and Insurance. It offers vehicle tracking system for businesses, such as real-time vehicle tracking; driver timesheet report; driver behavior report; vehicle tracking reports and dashboards; vehicle tracking alerts; customized tracking; and fleet management solutions and services.

