QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST) Shares Sold by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors trimmed its holdings in QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 128,080 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,385 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in QuinStreet were worth $2,249,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in QuinStreet by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,267,917 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,717,000 after buying an additional 122,278 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in QuinStreet by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 889,245 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,522,000 after buying an additional 49,842 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in QuinStreet by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 622,170 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,561,000 after buying an additional 16,365 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of QuinStreet by 325.5% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 44,120 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $820,000 after purchasing an additional 33,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of QuinStreet by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 492,719 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,155,000 after purchasing an additional 19,138 shares in the last quarter. 87.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Gregory Wong sold 9,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.02, for a total transaction of $100,293.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:QNST opened at $11.29 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $615.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.09 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.33. QuinStreet, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.15 and a 12-month high of $24.94.

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $125.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.17 million. QuinStreet had a net margin of 2.07% and a return on equity of 4.25%. QuinStreet’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that QuinStreet, Inc. will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Barrington Research decreased their target price on shares of QuinStreet from $25.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Lake Street Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective (down from $27.00) on shares of QuinStreet in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of QuinStreet from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of QuinStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th.

QuinStreet, Inc engages in the provision of media management services. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. Its platform offers performance marketing products based from number of clicks, inquiries, calls, applications, and full customer acquisitions. The company was founded by Douglas Valenti on April 16, 1999 and is headquartered in Foster City, CA.

